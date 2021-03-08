Remembering the flooding of 2018 in Columbia and Bradford Counties

It was three years ago on Tuesday the rain finally stopped after two straight weeks of wet weather.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 was there as a family of five smiled after rescuers saved them from their flooded home in Locust Township during the summer of 2018.

Nearby Roaring Creek rose quickly after days of non-stop rain soaked the area.

Brittany Bowen runs Springbrook Family Campground, which runs along the water.

"When we came out of our camper, my husband and my three children, we were about knee length walking to higher grounds," said Bowen.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The campground spent thousands of dollars repairing the damage the floodwaters brought.

It took up to this summer to finish all the repairs.

"We did lose a few of our sites, we have replaced those and put them back since. We've done some cleanup, some tree removal from trees that had branches lying in the creek from the flooding damage as well," said Bowen.

The campsite also has a brand new playground after the previous one was washed away in the flooding of 2018.

"That's the hardest part is figuring out where you're going to start and then is it going to affect anything else before you start the next project," said Bowen.

This was also the two-week period when flash flooding in Bradford County ripped the New Albany Community Library right off its foundation.

Andilee Brown lived on the second floor of the building.

"It just started ripping through the house, and it just ripped the house down right around us," said Brown.