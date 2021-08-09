Bloomsburg residents remember flooding in 2011

It's been ten years since people's lives were turned upside down in the flood of 2011 caused by Tropical Storm Lee.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — On this day, it was warm and sunny in Bloomsburg, so Thomas Holloway did yard work outside. It is much different from what it looked like exactly ten years ago.

"Everything as far as you see was underwater. I mean everything," Holloway said.

Holloway has lived in Bloomsburg his whole life. He remembers the flood of 2011 very clearly.

"My next-door neighbor had a garage back there, and the flood shifted it off the foundation. We had to tear it down. It was a heartbreak to see that go," Holloway said.

Ten years ago, water filled houses and covered the streets in Bloomsburg. Homes were destroyed, and people's lives were turned upside down. The flood also covered the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, canceling the fair that year.

"My wife and I managed the dog show at the time, and there was a couple of inches of mud. Everyone thought we could get it going for the fair, but it was just too much," John Brokenshire said.

"The horrible smell and cleanup. The cleanup, in my building alone, it was nearly 11-feet high," Scott Edwards said.

In the years since the flood, Bloomsburg has built a levee system and a flood wall.

Thomas Holloway is cautiously optimistic.

"Well, let's put it this way: We hope it don't, but we know if it's in God's will, it will, and there's nothing we can do," Holloway said.