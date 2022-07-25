Relief from the heatwave

We are finally seeing some relief from the intense heatwave. It was about 20 degrees cooler on Monday in parts of our area.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The past few days have been hot, to say the least. The heat wave blanketing our area was rough for many, especially those who work outdoors.

"You get used to it over the years, but every now and then, like the last heatwave, we got hit really hard with it, and we're working outside," Joel Kriger said.

This is the first day we've seen relief from the intense 90-degree temperatures. It was 74 degrees on Monday morning in Bloomsburg, and people were happy.

"It's a nice relief. We still have a little bit of humidity, but it will calm down. It's a big relief to the guys because they work better, more concentrated, and they're healthier," Kriger said.

Jim and Mary Ann Patglick of Bloomsburg live in Phoenix, Arizona, during the winter.

"90 degrees isn't as hot to us as it might be to somebody that hasn't lived through 122," Jim Patglick said.

Even so, they are happy the weather has cooled off.

"We like it when it gets down into the 70s and 80s; that's a real break," Jim said.

"Yesterday, we went to the movies just to go someplace where there's lots of air conditioning," Mary Ann Patglick said.

"So much nicer. It definitely cooled down a lot. The longer it's hot out, it's that dry heat that kind of hurts to be outside," Max Angle said.

The cooldown was also nice for Cliff Lee. The 9-month-old Labradoodle played at Bloomsburg's dog park.

"He can run and not get too hot, and it's just a nice day to be at the dog park in Bloomsburg," Judy Hunchar said.

People we spoke with tell Newswatch 16 they hope the cool down continues.

"80 maybe, but that's it. That's what we'll take," Hunchar said.

Hopefully, the mid to high 80s are OK because that's what the rest of our week has in store.