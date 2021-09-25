Grand opening for Berwick record store

WaxPax Records in Berwick hosted its grand opening Saturday.

BERWICK, Pa. — Music lovers in Columbia County are rejoicing over the grand opening for a new record store.

WaxPax Records in Berwick hosted its grand opening Saturday.

The owner Mark Collier decided to open up a permanent shop after having success with a pop-up vinyl record sale over the supper.

WaxPax is in the same building as Collier's wife's chiropractor office. She traded out some extra office space to make his dream a reality.