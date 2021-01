Officials are asking that county residents showing COVID-19 symptoms get tested immediately.

Officials in Columbia County say about 300 rapid COVID-19 tests are about to go bad.

They want to use them before they expire.

Officials are asking that county residents showing COVID-19 symptoms get tested immediately.

Testing is done at Susquehanna Valley Medical Specialties along Lows Road in Bloomsburg.

You must make an appointment to get a rapid test.