Rainy day at the Bloomsburg Fair

Visitors to the fair in Columbia County still found plenty to do, even though the weather wasn't perfect.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Despite the rain on Tuesday, visitors to the Bloomsburg Fair still enjoyed themselves.

Some say it wouldn't be the Bloomsburg Fair without at least one rainy day. Luckily the rain did not wash out people's plans to come to the fair.

Sam Genett of Scranton didn't mind the wet weather.

"You just look for shelter, have food, and enjoy. The good thing is there are no crowds."

Attendance is typically low at the fair when it's raining, but for some people, this was the only day they were able to come to the fair.

"We decided we're just going today regardless. We'll find places to go in and get out of the rain," said Sandy Paul.

Mollyann Smith of Lock Haven has the right idea.

"We just go and stand under pavilions, get something to eat, and wait until it slows down and start back up again."

This was Lorraine Meyer's first time at the Bloomsburg Fair. The rain gave her a chance to spend time inside the buildings.

"It's a blast here. there's so much to see and it's just delicious," Meyer said. "These buildings are always great to look at. The horticulture and arts and crafts, there's always something to see. And we have an umbrella."