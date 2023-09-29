Rain impacts business at the Bloomsburg Fair

While some vendors say it’s been a good week, others say this year’s fair has been a little rough.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There has been as much rain as there’s been sunshine at this year's Bloomsburg Fair.

”It has been busy throughout the week. The rainy days have been slow. Pretty much in the mornings, it’s slow. In the afternoons it picks up with people getting off work and coming in for the shows," Earl Bowersox-Foster of Kohr's Orangeade said.

Some vendors say this year’s fair has been slower than normal.

”I think kind-of with the way the weather was, the mud and all that stuff when you get it in the beginning of the week it makes it tough. I’m not seeing the people like we usually see around here," Woody Heaps of Heaps Diner said.

Others say as long as people come through the gates they do well.

”There’s not as many people when it rains, but they all eat because it’s fair. We’ve been here a long time and there’s lots of people who say this is their first stop of the day," Sandy Howard of May's Barbeque said.

”They’re still coming, that’s correct. The gates are coming in. The crowd is here, we do okay," John Roan of Roan's Apple Dumplings said.

Roan’s Apple Dumplings is one of those stands that people seek out when they come to the Bloomsburg Fair.

"My dad always told me people are like cattle. Once they get used to going to one place they go back to the station no matter what," Roan said.

Vendors say they hope for strong attendance numbers on the fair’s final day.

"Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day. It’s actually not raining here now so I think it’s okay. The crowds are coming in so it’s alright," Howard said.

The Bloomsburg Fair runs through Saturday.