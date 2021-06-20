Racing returns to Bloomsburg

The United States Auto Club's Sprint Series wrapped up their week of racing at Bloomsburg on Sunday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — For the first time in nearly 40 years, cars once again took to the track at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

The United States Auto Club's Sprint Series wrapped up a week-long leg of racing at the Bloomsburg Race Fairway on Sunday night.

Sprint cars, which can reach speeds of nearly 150 miles per hour, zipped around the new track.

Folks told Newswatch 16 they were thrilled racing is back.

"It's right in our backyard, so I think it's a great idea. I love dirt track racing. We go every weekend. It's a great feeling," said Morgann Jacin of Edwardsville.