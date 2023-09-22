Kicking off the Bloomsburg Fair with Preview Day

Fair season continues as the 2023 Bloomsburg Fair is in full swing. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was there Friday as they kicked off Preview Day.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The 168th Bloomsburg Fair is finally here, and vendors are in their usual spots serving sweet treats, making kettle corn, and cooking up all of our favorite fair foods.

"We've had our spots for about 40 years now, so they're the same spots all the time. We clean the trailers, and we are ready to go," said John Koutohfahris, John the Greek.

John the Greek has stands all throughout the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. He is ready for a busy week, "We always do good here. After all these years, the people know us, and they do come look for us, and I appreciate that," he said.

This is Preview Day at the fair. Admission is only $3, and people are excited to be here.

"We get to experience a lot of things before the big crowd comes in. I heard it's going to be raining tomorrow and then Sunday, so I think we came on a good day," said Sonia Sepulveda, Nescopeck.

Preview Day is also sort of a practice day for vendors.

"We prep everything, and then we cook everything and then get it ready," said Cindy Peck, Hewlett's Hot Sausage.

"You're going to be selling a lot of pumpkin waffles this week? Oh yeah, we'll do our share and give them all the treats and make everybody smile," said Bob Kolar, Pumpkin Waffles.

Bob Kolar has been selling his pumpkin waffles at the Bloomsburg Fair for more than 50 years.

"Great to see a lot of the good 'ol friends you've met throughout the years coming to the fair, and they're so excited to have their pumpkin waffles. It's a great time," said Kolar.

Preview Day is also arrival day for the majority of the animals, and people are busy prepping the stalls.

The Bloomsburg Fair runs through next Saturday.