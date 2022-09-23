Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day

It was a beautiful day for the vendors to start gearing up before the fair officially kicks off Saturday.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair.

"I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.

Black Creek United Methodist Church has sold baked potatoes at the Bloomsburg Fair for nearly 65 years.

"It's like 200 boxes and there's probably 100 or so in a box. That's a lot of baked potatoes," said Auer.

Another longtime vendor is Danny's Fine Foods. They are celebrating 50 years on the fairgrounds.

"Sausage, cheesesteak, cheeseburgers, corndogs, all the normal fair foods," said Shawn Salter, Danny's Fine Foods.

It's Preview Day and vendors are getting ready for a big week.

"Today I cooked about 600 pounds and tomorrow we'll cook about 1,500 pounds," said Jeremy Limerick, Brody's Barbecue.

Preview Day is also arrival day for the majority of the animals, and people are busy prepping the stalls.

"We just like to see the animals over at the fair spot and then we just like to browse the arts and crafts. I love the fish fry and the apple dumplings," said Cathy Walsh, Mifflinburg.

People walked up and down the aisles at the fair, checking out what's new and making sure their favorite foods are in the same spots.

"You can walk through it and just see all the different concessions they have and the kids love the rides," said Mary Reinert, Palmerton.