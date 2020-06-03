Police: String of fires intentionally set in Bloomsburg

Bloomsburg police believe the fires were intentionally set.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A string of fires in Bloomsburg is being investigated as arson.

According to Bloomsburg police, the first fire was at this garage on East Eighth Street Wednesday morning.

High winds spread the smoke and flames to this garage next door.

Several vehicles inside the garages were destroyed.

"I thought somebody was maybe having a campout or bonfire but then 20 minutes later I heard the sirens outside and noticed the garage behind me was on fire," said Andy Mchale, Bloomsburg.

Later Wednesday that night firefighters were called to another garage fire, just a few blocks away on East Ninth Street.

Two hours after that another garage caught fire on nearby Old Berwick Road.

Bloomsburg police believe the fires were intentionally set.

"They're doing garages now but it could be a house. I'm glad nobody got hurt but a lot of people lost stuff and that ain't good," said Kathy Boudman, Bloomsburg.

Bloomsburg's police chief tells Newswatch 16 that he expects to make an arrest soon.

People who live in this part of Bloomsburg tell Newswatch 16 the fires have them really nervous.

"I'm scared to death. I've been up all night watching things and checking things out," said Boudman.

"A little bit scary, it makes people nervous. I was talking to some of the neighbors and they're really nervous about it," said Mchale.

Andy McHale has lived in this part of Bloomsburg for 20 years.