Police in Columbia County searching for man wanted on rape charges

Officers are searching for 32-year-old Anthony Maisey.

Police in part of Columbia County are searching for a man they believe sexually assaulted someone.

On Saturday night, the Berwick Police Department responded to a report of sexual assault in Berwick Borough.

The suspect has been positively identified as 32-year-old Anthony Maisey.

According to officials: Maisey is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, with brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs approximately 110 lbs.

Maisey is wanted on charges of rape, strangulation, and terroristic threats.

Investigators say they have reason to believe he may be trying to flee the area.