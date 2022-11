The man faces rape, sexual assault, harassment, and related charges.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man after he allegedly raped a teenager last year.

Investigators say 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sexual intercourse with him in July of 2021.

On Tuesday, charges related to rape and assault were filed against Webb.

Officials say a warrant is out for Webb's arrest.