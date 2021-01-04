Police need help finding suspected thief in Bloomsburg

Tools and a Yeti cooler have been taken from Cole's Hardware near Bloomsburg over the past few months.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A police department in Columbia County has released surveillance pictures of a man suspected of theft.

The Scott Township Police Department says items including tools and a Yeti cooler have been taken from Cole's Hardware near Bloomsburg over the past few months.

The man shown in this video is a person of interest in this case He can be seen leaving the store and getting into a red Chevrolet Traverse.