Police need help finding suspected thief in Bloomsburg

Tools and a Yeti cooler have been taken from Cole's Hardware near Bloomsburg over the past few months.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A police department in Columbia County has released surveillance pictures of a man suspected of theft. 

The Scott Township Police Department says items including tools and a Yeti cooler have been taken from Cole's Hardware near Bloomsburg over the past few months. 

The man shown in this video is a person of interest in this case He can be seen leaving the store and getting into a red Chevrolet Traverse. 

If you can help identify him or the child seen in the video, contact the Scott Township Police Department.

