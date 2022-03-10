Police announce arrest in Columbia County cold case

A suspect in a homicide from 21 years ago was captured Thursday morning in New Jersey.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities say they have cracked a cold case out of Columbia County.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Brian Quinn, 44, early Thursday morning in Deptford, New Jersey.

Police say Quinn is responsible for the January 2001 homicide of Shamar Washington.

Authorities found Washington's body in Hemlock Township, near Bloomsburg, saying the 17-year-old victim was shot, beaten, and stabbed to death.

The investigation continued Wednesday when Pennsylvania State Police obtained a warrant for Quinn's arrest.

Quinn is locked up in New Jersey, waiting to be extradited to our area.

Investigators have not said what led them to Quinn.