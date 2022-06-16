Picnic to celebrate and support those in recovery

The event at Briar Creek Lake featured speakers sharing personal recovery stories.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — There was music, food, and fellowship on Thursday at Briar Creek Lake near Berwick. The group United in Recovery held its community picnic. The goal was to bring awareness to substance abuse disorder and addiction.

"Bringing awareness to the problem is very important so that people don't feel as though they're stigmatized when they step out and say, 'I have a problem,' and ask for help. Because really, until that person is ready to seek help, it probably isn't going to happen," said Loreen Comstock, a staff member of United in Recovery.

United in Recovery is an organization through the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. According to the group, 43 million Americans are affected by substance abuse disorder, but only half are in recovery.

"75 percent of the general public and 65 percent of health care professionals do not believe that addiction is a chronic disease, which is a problem. That is why less than 10 percent of those who need treatment don't get it," Comstock said.

The event featured speakers sharing personal recovery stories.

"Just having the support of the community and knowing there are others in recovery that you have their support as well, helps hugely to those that are trying to get into the recovery community and do the right thing," said Brittany Naylor with Positive Recovery Solutions.

Naylor is celebrating ten years in recovery. She wants to get the message out that it's important to get help.

"There are so many resources out there that are available that not everybody may know about, so things like this bring everybody together."

Various community organizations were also on hand to provide resources and support.

