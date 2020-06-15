Table murals feature Bloomsburg artists

Picnic tables have popped up in Bloomsburg to help encourage people to support local eateries while practice social distancing, and they're getting a makeover.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Eight picnic tables can be found scattered throughout downtown Bloomsburg. What were parking areas have now been turned into public dining spaces.

The councilmember who suggested the idea hoped the outdoor tables would attract more business for restaurants offering take-out only and bring people together. Now he's asked the director of a local art gallery to find artists to spruce them up

"We didn't just say, 'Hey, come down and do this for exposure.' We recognized that a lot of artists had their markets disappear and we saw this as an opportunity to support some of our local artists," said Oren Helbok, executive director of the Exchange Gallery.

The gallery is using grant money to pay artists for their time and effort.

Two tables in front of Brennan's Big Chill Ice Cream Shop were painted over the weekend.

"People who see the artwork being done really appreciate it. Most artwork of course is done inside someone's gallery where this is being done outside in public, and the public say, 'Wow, that's cool!"

Four picnic tables sit in Market Square. One is being designed by members of the Blooms Mills Senior Art Club. It's their first time painting together since the coronavirus pandemic began. Even if you gather around their table empty-handed, there will be a picnic for you to enjoy.

"We missed the camaraderie, the sharing of ideas, the criticisms, everything about the dynamic of being with people," said club member Virginia Shahovskoy.

Just across the square, Sara Mika just began painting her rainbow mural. She's been displaying her art in the downtown area around the holidays and local events for years.

"The idea that the community just coming and sitting at a piece of my art would be fantastic, and actually I centered my design around the idea of community," Mika said. "The benches will have two sayings and one is that community means spending time together."

There are still some tables and some money up for grabs. Among the tables that still need some love, is one in front of the Bloomsburg Diner.

Helbok says he's got three tables left for artists to paint. If you're interested in painting one, you can email a proposal of your design to Exchange's website.