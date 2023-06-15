Recovery picnic held in Columbia County

It was a day full of celebration and support in one part of Columbia County as United in Recovery held its second annual recovery picnic.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Briar Creek Lake near Berwick was the place to be for music, food, and support Thursday.

It's all part of United in Recovery's second annual Recovery Picnic, celebrating people in recovery as well as community organizations that help.

"It's through the support of everyone that people make it through their journey of recovery, so we're celebrating today. As you can see, there's quite a crowd," Loreen Comstock said.

United in Recovery is part of the Susquehanna Valley United Way.

The goal is to expand access and improve treatment for substance abuse disorders in central Pennsylvania.

"When it comes to addiction, people like to point fingers and say you have a choice. And really, if people had a choice, they wouldn't choose to be an addict or use substances," Comstock said.

The event featured speakers sharing personal recovery stories.

"When you get to share your story, and you hear other stories, it really does help. That is why I am here to show that, and hopefully, we can help someone who needs it," Blaise Mordan said.

Blaise Mordan is a recovering alcoholic.

"There is something in us that shows we have an issue, and I want to express that so we can save a life," Mordan said.

Community organizations were on hand to provide resources and support.