Pharmacists: Vaccine cutoff hurting rural elderly population

Small, independent pharmacies in rural communities are concerned with the state's decision to cut down on the number of providers getting COVID-19 vaccines.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A map hanging on a wall inside the Medicine Shoppe in Bloomsburg shows where everyone who has received the vaccine here lives.

Some have come from more populated areas such as Luzerne County because this was the only provider they could get through to on the phone. Others have come from close by because they trust the familiar faces at their local pharmacy.

"As a family-owned, independent pharmacy, our specialty is customer service, and we know our patients so well," said pharmacist Jennifer Seltzer.

But once the Medicine Shoppe doles out however many first doses it has left, Seltzer won't be adding any more pins to her vaccine map.

The Department of Health cut off vaccine supply to this pharmacy and many other small ones last week as part of its attempt to give out more doses to fewer providers.

The state says this means more people will be vaccinated.

"I don't see how," said Charlotte Moss, the owner of Vine Pharmacy in Benton.

Moss will also stop receiving vaccine supplies from the state. It's not clear exactly how long this will last, but the owner of Vine Pharmacy showed us an email from the Department of Health that says not to expect to receive any first doses for the "next several weeks" and not to schedule any first dose appointments for the "forthcoming months."

Most concerning to both pharmacists we spoke to is how this might limit access to the vaccine for the elderly, especially in rural communities.

"I have taken three days and gone out to people's houses who are not able to get out and even come to our pharmacy, so I've been doing vaccines in their homes," said Moss.

"Even if they can't come in, either a pharmacist or myself, we can actually go out to the car, and take care of the patient, right outside the store, which is very helpful," Seltzer added.