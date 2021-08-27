People excited for the return of Friday night football in Columbia County

There was no one at Tiger Stadium this morning, but by 7 p.m. this place will be filled with fans decked out in black and gold.



"Coal Region football. It's a big deal. It is,” said Jacob Leisenring of Bear Gap.



Week one of high school football kicks off Friday night and fans are ready for a sense of normalcy.



“It's great that I can go to the games. I couldn't go last year because of Covid,” said Leisenring.



Jacob Leisenring has been going to Southern Columbia football games for a long time.



“I graduated in '63 and I moved back in '72. I would say a long time, probably 40-some years or more!" said Leisenring.



“It's very exciting. Very exciting,” said Pat Fadrowksi of Mount Carmel.



Pat Fadrowski's grandson Jagger plays for Mount Carmel's football team.



"It's very exciting I think. You know what I mean? I'm excited to go and see the game. I hope they do well but whether they do or not I'll be sticking for them,” said Fadrowski.



“It's her senior year. I'm pretty excited for her,” said Jason Marlow of Sunbury.



Jason Marlow's daughter is a cheerleader at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury.



"It is exciting. Football is back and everybody loves it. We're just excited for the fall to get here and everybody to be playing sports again,” said Marlow.



Most games in our area kick off at 7 p.m.