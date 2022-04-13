Bloomsburg park popular on warm day

Folks in Bloomsburg took advantage of the nice day and spent time outside.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg Town Park was a busy place all day Wednesday. With this almost summer-like weather, people came to soak up the sunshine. While it's not summer yet, it certainly felt like it.

The Latshas spent the day outside with their granddaughters.

"These girls like to come to the playground. We usually try different ones, so they actually wanted to come to this one today," Ruth Latsha said.

It's the second day in a row that temperatures were above 70 degrees in Bloomsburg. People at Bloomsburg Town Park took advantage of the warm weather.

"We're just enjoying the sunshine and the weather at the park, eating a picnic," Angie Wislosky said.

Bethany Wiegand walked her dogs, Stella and Gibson.

"We are working on leash training. Gibson does not have very good manners on the leash yet, so that's what we're working on today."

The Neeb family also brought their dog to the park. Mosley seemed to enjoy the weather too.

"We got this little carriage for on the back, and he sits in it until we get down here, and then we go for a walk." Sandy Neeb said. "We've just been waiting for this weather to happen so we can start riding bikes again."

