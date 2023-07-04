Parading for the Fourth of July in Columbia County

Millville held its 123rd Fourth of July parade and Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was there for all the fun.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — It wouldn't be Independence Day in Millville without the community's big Fourth of July parade. There was red, white, and blue as far as the eye could see as thousands of people came out to celebrate.

For many people, this parade is a yearly tradition.

"I love it. It's the best parade on the 4th of July that I've ever been to," said Susan Nunan. "It is a huge parade. There's lots of music. The floats are well thought out and beautiful."

The little ones enjoy getting candy, and there was lots of that. People of all ages watched the floats go by.

"It's amazing; the crowd, and of course, we have wonderful weather. The floats are awesome," said Kim Clemens as she waited to see her daughter on one of them.

Old Town Roast is a new coffee shop in Millville.

"We planned to be open all day long, but we sold out before 11 a.m. of almost everything," said Danielle Morris. "There was a line since 6 a.m."

The parade is part of the Millville Firemen's Carnival, which runs through Saturday.