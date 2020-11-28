Parade of Lights brings holiday cheer to Bloomsburg

Team Captain Paige Temple says this one is just as special.



"It's really important for us to give back to our community because they've supported us this whole way through the state championship, district championship all season and this is a good way to say thank you. I actually came to a ton of these and I think for us to be in them and for kids to look up at us is pretty cool,” said Paige Temple.



The parade route stretches about two miles giving onlookers plenty of space to see all the lights while maintaining social distancing.



Brandi Kuhn of Kulpmont brought her family to see the parade. The mild weather allowed them to set up chairs along Main Street around 4 o'clock to be sure they had a good place to watch.



"Just to get out and do something for the kids especially. There were no Halloween parades going on, we don't know if there's going to be anything after this so we were really excited,” said Kuhn.



Caroline McMichael and her mom also came to see the parade. Her mom was happy to get out of the house and Caroline, like many other kids, had her eyes peeled for something else.



"The candy!" said McMichael.



"We've been coming for a couple years and it's really fun and it gets you in the mood for Christmas. It's nice that we can actually have it with everything going on,” said Caroline’s mom.



And no holiday parade is complete without an appearance from the man in red: Santa!



Those who did attend the parade weren't gathered for long. The parade passed by in about 20 minutes.