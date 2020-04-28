Overcoming more than COVID-19

One local golf course prepares to open after surviving a tornado and now a pandemic.

BENTON, Pa. — The Governor's order came down Monday afternoon to reopen businesses like campgrounds and golf courses.



One outdoor recreational facility in Columbia County is overcoming more than the restrictions due to COVID-19.



Mill Race Golf and Camping Resort in Benton lost an entire season last year, after a tornado destroyed pretty much all of the property.



Now this year's season was on hold, until now.

"That's the bathhouse, last year, it was totally down to the ground. It was totaled by three trees. and it was all flatten,” said Roy Redner, pointing at a small building.



Redner describes the destruction left behind at his outdoor facility, Mill Race Golf and Camping Resort in Benton, after an EF2 tornado tore through of April of last year.



"There's still a lot of debris that has to be cleaned up but we've done a tremendous job,” said Redner.



Tremendous job indeed, just days after the twister blew through, it was all hands on deck getting the golf course and campsite up and running.



Now hearing Governor Wolf is lessening more restrictions put in place by COVID-19, outdoor businesses like his, can start reopening by May 1st, while still keeping social distancing guidelines in place.



After losing an entire year's worth of business, Redner and his employees are eager to get back to work.

“We have to get our water tested by the state for all our campgrounds, drinking water and all that,” said Redner. “Once we go ahead, then we can really go ahead and start."

“Stay the six-foot distance, we'll have some good sanitation here,” said James Hileman, the resort’s general manager. “Clean everything, clean the golf carts real well. Sanitize everything as we're going here.”



The owner believes he would have been able to open by May 1st if it wasn't for the governor's order shutting down all non-essential construction projects last month.



“The five weeks, not being able to touch any buildings have really hurt us,” said Redner.



Redner and his general manager both agree it's been tough, having to get through all the reconstruction here only to be halted by COVID-19.

But he believes he'll be up and running sometime next week.



“It's our busy season. We have to get started soon here. times running out on us,” said Redner.

The owner of the resort says people should check the facility's website and Facebook page for opening day updates.