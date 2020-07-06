Outdoor dining and shopping in Berwick

People could shop for toiletries and baked goods or sit down for a meal.

BERWICK, Pa. — A Perfect Blend and Beyond the Blend Market teamed up to allow safe dining and shopping along Front Street.

People could stroll along and shop for some homemade toiletries and baked goods or sit down and enjoy a meal.

Diners said they are thrilled to be able to support local businesses again.

"It's nice to see that everybody's social distancing and our waiter and waitress, Blaze and Emmy, are wearing masks just to be considerate to us older individuals and I think that's absolutely wonderful," said Berwick resident Stan Zuber.