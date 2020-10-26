Elementary school places enormous sandwich order

Employees at a butcher shop near Catawissa has a very busy day making sandwiches for Central Columbia Elementary School.

CATAWISSA, Pa. — Employees had an assembly line going at River Hill Meats.

They are making sandwiches for Central Columbia Elementary School.

"We had an order somewhere in the neighborhood of 250 sandwiches for the elementary school," Gary Gallup said.

Gary Gallup has owned River Hill Meats for about a year.

This is the butcher shop's first sandwich fundraiser.

As employees prepared to make 250 turkey, Italian, ham, and American sandwiches, the school called.

"I'm not sure what happened on their end but when they came in we were at 1,041 sandwiches. We've made some adjustments and made some calls and some trips to suppliers and trying to get things together here," Gallup said.

To put that into perspective, they had to order 400 pounds of onions, 500 pounds of tomatoes, and 560 pounds of lettuce.

In addition to that, there are 87 dozen rolls and seven different kinds of meats.

"We finally got the last of the supplies in this morning. To keep things fresh we'll make it tonight into tomorrow," Gallup said.

Gallup and four of his employees will spend several hours making sandwiches, 750 more than they expected.

"It's all good. We like to keep things local and be involved with the school districts. That's good and we'll go out of the way to do that anytime," Gallup said.

River Hill Meats got a call from another school this week about a sandwich fundraiser.