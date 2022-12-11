One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing

The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing.

Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street.

The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing masks.

He was taken to the hospital with one stab wound to the back.

Bloomsburg Police are asking anyone with security cameras in that neighborhood to check their footage.