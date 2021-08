According to officials, the driver was traveling east when he left the roadway for unknown reasons.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after a crash Sunday night on Interstate 80 east in Columbia County.

According to officials, Kaleb Hoffman, 26, was traveling east in Hemlock Township when he left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The coroner says Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved in the crash in Columbia County.