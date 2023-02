Police say the man hit black ice, slid off the road, slammed into a tree, and went down an embankment.

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Columbia County.

State police say 73-year-old Donald Hauck was driving along Rohrsburg Road near Orangeville around 7 a.m.

That's when police say he hit black ice, slid off the road, slammed into a tree, and went down an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.