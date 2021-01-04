Officials: Mass vaccination site unnecessary

One county commissioner is telling the Department of Health, Columbia County does not need a mass vaccination site, saying an area hospital is up to the task.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Berwick Hospital Center has given nearly eleven hundred COVID-19 vaccinations since December.

They have 100-second dose appointments upcoming, but they've had to close registration for new patients.

Their freezer is just about empty.

The center's CEO says it's frustrating.

"I get approached in the parking lots of the stores because it's a small community and people know who I am. They ask me if you can get them vaccinated and I have to gently decline," said Priyamvada Sinvhal-Sharma.

Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgway says he's been pushing the Pennsylvania Department of Health for more doses in the county.

He claims there's been a lack of communication.

"They're having meetings talking about doing mass vaccinations and they're not talking to us at all," said Ridgway.

Commissioner Ridgway says Geisinger has been giving shots consistently, but that's 30 minutes down the road in Danville.

He says some elderly residents might not want to make that trip.

That's why rather than a state-run site, Ridgway believes the Berwick hospital could give vaccinations on a larger scale.

Sharma says with enough supply the center could give at least 600 shots per day.

"They don't have to open the center or anything. We are here. People know the hospital exists, we have a website presence that allows people to register. We have the entire mechanism in place."

"That would be far more convenient, it's already set up. If everybody cooperated, within 20 days we could have everybody in the county vaccinated," Ridgway says.

Sharma is confident that the Berwick Hospital Center has the staffing and the space to take it on without compromising daily operations.

"We are here to serve the community. We want everybody to be vaccinated who wants to be vaccinated. If shots are given, we will do this very expeditiously."

The center has not received word from The Pennsylvania Department of Health as to when they might receive more doses.