Officials encourage motorcycle safety

As the weather warms up, drivers are reminded to be aware of motorcycles on the road.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There have been several deadly motorcycle crashes in our area, including one earlier this month in Lackawanna County.

As the weather warms up, more and more bikes are on the roads. Riders and drivers are reminded to be safe.

"Slow down, follow the speed limit. Secondly, drive very defensively or operate defensively. Don't expect that that vehicle sees you," Bloomsburg Police Chief Roger Van Loan said.

Bloomsburg Police Chief Roger Van Loan had some suggestions for motorcycle riders, like making eye contact with drivers at intersections to make sure they see you.

"If you're not certain, take an extra second, let somebody else have the right of way rather than assuming they saw you and getting hurt," Van Loan said.

Riders should wear eye protection regardless of whether they wear a helmet.

"An eye injury could cause you to have an accident very quickly. It's a simple bug in the eye at 60mph is not like a bug flying in your eye when you're standing still," Van Loan said.

And it goes both ways; drivers should be conscious of motorcycles.

"We're not used to seeing them prior to this time of year. They are a smaller vehicle, more nimble vehicle, so sometimes they are difficult to see," Van Loan said.