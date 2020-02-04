Nursing students complete clinicals online

Bloomsburg University recently bought computer simulation software for the nursing department.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Even though classes are in session, Bloomsburg University's campus is quiet.

No students are around because classes are online.

For some professors, this was not a hard transition but for the nursing department, it was tricky.

"Our faculty had to quickly kind-of change gears and all move that course curriculum that's done face to face to an online environment," said Kim Olszewski, Graduate Department Director of Nursing. "So they not only had to learn how to be online educators, but how to substitute clinical with their students."

Bloomsburg University recently bought computer simulation software for the nursing department.

This software allows the students to finish their courses and will allow seniors to graduate on time.

"We were looking to not only what other universities were doing but other national associations were kind-of guiding us as to what is the best way to simulate," Olszewski explained.

According to Bloomsburg University, students are able to use the simulation software because they are more than halfway finished with their face to face courses.

The software programs simulate different scenarios; they are computerized illustrations of patients.

The programs are self-directed by the students but controlled by the professors.

"Students, for the most part, are able to work from the modules at a self-directed pace under the guidance of their faculty members," added Olszewski.