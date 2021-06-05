Nurses reflect on a year spent fighting COVID-19

During this pandemic, front-line workers have been recognized and honored as heroes, and that includes nurses

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — To mark National Nurses Day, Newswatch 16's Rose Itzcovitz caught up with some in Columbia County about going above and beyond during a deadly pandemic.

"There's just such a great bond between a nurse and a patient. You don't think about it on a daily basis—the loss, the love, all of it," said Luke Adams, a critical care registered nurse.

We talked to Adams on this National Nurses Day in the comfort of his home in Bloomsburg, but since January, every Friday through Sunday, he's in New York City.

"They called again. They actually predicted almost to the day when their spikes were going to be."

We first met Adams last year when he said goodbye to his family, including his partner Abbi Hake and his two kids, to join the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adams spent three months at the one-time epicenter of the pandemic in New York City. One year later, he's reflecting on the experience.

"I didn't know exactly what to expect. I just knew it was going to be different from anything that I had probably ever done before," Adams said.

"It was just like, 'Hey, see you later,'" Hake recalled. "it wasn't, 'See you in three months.'"

Now Adams has returned to work in New York three days a week, and Hake has joined him.

"I'm the lesser experienced of us two," Hake said. "I'm definitely the more anxious of us two. But he kept saying, 'I'll be there with you.'"

Hake, also a critical care registered nurse, says joining Adams meant leaving their toddler Remy to stay with Abbi's dad.

"That was hard for me, but us working together has been awesome."

Both say the pandemic has been extremely trying.

"it was exhausting. You were wringing your socks out at the end of the night. It's taxing physically, it's taxing emotionally, but then you say, I actually felt like a nurse."

But they also say some good has come for the nursing profession.

"During the pandemic, a lot of inefficiencies in the system went out the window."