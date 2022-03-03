'Not appropriate' - Residents riled by solar farm

Some people who live in Columbia County are opposing part of a statewide solar array project.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nearly one year ago, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the Project to Utilize Light and Solar Energy, or PULSE. It would make Pennsylvania one of our nation's leaders in solar energy by putting solar arrays in seven locations throughout central Pennsylvania.

One of the proposed locations is in Scott Township, Columbia County.

Greta and Shawn Rosler have lived in a home near Bloomsburg for about ten years. One of the proposed sites for the solar arrays is basically in their backyard.

"This is not appropriate to be 100 feet from a residential space," Greta Rosler said. "We're really worried of what it will do to our home values when there's 40,000 mirrors glaring at all of the houses in this beautiful surrounding community."

"Our summers are here. This is where we go. This is our respite. This is our home and it's not lost that it feels like encroached upon," Shawn Rosler said.

The Roslers and some of their neighbors are upset about the proposed location of this solar array, which would take up nearly 150 acres.

"Many of them have said to us, 'We don't know what's so bad about solar.' And we say there may not be a lot bad with solar except when it's this close to our homes. We're worried about the property value loss, about the glare, the sound, the impact on our families, our health, our children," Greta said.

A spokesperson for the project says the solar arrays will provide about half of the electricity used by state government. The Roslers were told they will not be able to use any of that solar energy.