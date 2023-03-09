Nonprofits benefit from 'Raise The Region'

Nonprofit organizations help countless people on a daily basis. There is an opportunity to help them through a 30-hour fundraiser called Raise The Region.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — We've been telling you about Raise The Region, a 30-hour fundraiser benefiting nonprofits in central Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of nonprofits are participating in the event, including The Exchange in Bloomsburg.

"Our heart is right here in the gallery. We do shows year-round, most of them open to almost everybody. We've had artwork from about 800 people across central Pennsylvania here in the last few years," Oren Helbok said.

The Exchange brings the arts to communities in our region. Oren Helbok runs The Exchange and says all money raised will go towards operating costs.

"Most of what we do does not bring in money. Most of what we do is giving to our community. Our community gives back to us, so we can keep doing that."

It's a similar situation over at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

"It helps to keep the building open. It helps to pay salaries. It helps to put shows on the stage, and it helps to pay for the lights," said Jon White - Spunner.

It's the 45th season for the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble.

"We do theater year-round here and out in the community. We go out into schools, and we have all kinds of educational activities as well as the theater that we do here."

The theater is competitive when it comes to Raise The Region.

"We have so much fun, and we absolutely love this," said BTE's Laura Baker. "We spend the two weeks leading up to it reaching out to donors reminding them about this event."

Raise the Region is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).