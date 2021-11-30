Non-profits in Columbia County celebrate 'Giving Tuesday'

The event takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Food, appliances, and clothing fill the warehouse at Agape in Bloomsburg.

The faith-based non-profit has been around for thirteen years. It provides services to people in Columbia and Montour Counties.

"We provide food, we provide clothing, we provide assistance with housing and rent," said Abbie Morrison, Director of Outreach and Development at Agape.

Abbie Morrison is Agape's Director of Outreach and Development. She hopes you will consider donating to Agape on Giving Tuesday.

The event started in 2012 as a way for people to give to charitable causes. It is held on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

"The donations specifically on Giving Tuesday are vital to meeting the needs of those individuals and families," said Morrison.

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum is also looking for donations on Giving Tuesday. The museum has been around for more than 30 years.

"We have something for every child and their parents too. We try to cover everybody," said Ginny Weibel, Bloomsburg Children's Museum Director.

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum features hands-on educational activities.

Donations collected on Giving Tuesday go towards the museum's free or low-cost programming.

"We do multiple events that are free to the community and we offer scholarship memberships, scholarships to all of our programs for people who normally can't afford them," said Weibel.

Four-legged friends also need help on Giving Tuesday, like Cheetah at "Cats in Bloom".

"It really makes all the difference for these cats and kittens. It helps with vet care, food, expenses, litter, just all of our day-to-day operations," said Dianne Leonard, with "Cats in Bloom".

Cats in Bloom is a cat café. People can hang out, play with cats, and even adopt them.

"We have 36 cats that are residents here at the café right now," said Leonard.

