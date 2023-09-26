New food at the fair



"We take Granny Smith apples, and we chop them up into French fries essentially and we cook them into corn starch. We fry them and when they're done frying, we take them out and put them in cinnamon sugar. We put some caramel on top and some whipped cream." Said Angela Yeick from Apple Fry A La Mode.



The fair special is getting them a la mode, and Nikki reports they were delicious.



“It’s been going over so well. Even since the very first day. We're brand new this year so nobody knew, and they found us almost instantly and it spread like wildfire." Said Yeick.



Keeping with the dessert theme, Project Pizza Company is featuring its cannoli pizza. The homemade dough is cooked at 900 degrees.



"Once it comes out we top it with our homemade cannoli cream or our pumpkin cannoli cream. You get a choice of toppings and we put a mini cannoli in the middle there and a little confectioners sugar and on it goes." Said Vincenzo LoPiccolo.



This vendor is based out of Bloomsburg. Nikki tried the pumpkin cream while photographer Tom Durant tried the regular.



“Chocolate chips is always a classic, but the fruity pebble one has been a hit. A lot of people who are undecided we do half and half." Said LoPiccolo.



And for the vegans, Heart Strings Onions has potato pancakes, drinks and more.



"We have vegan and traditional French macaroons and then we do our onion strings, that's why we're called Heart Strings. They're kind-of like shoestring onion rings. They're very skinny and crispy and delicious." Said Kristina Ostrom from Heart Strings.



Nikki’s favorite was the blueberry cheesecake macaroon. The vendor is based out of Pocono Lake and says its food is "inclusivity minded".



"We like to cater to people who might not be able to get something like a fried onion at a fair usually, or potato pancakes. Usually things that are traditional fair foods. It brings us a lot of joy to be able to offer those kinds of things to people who might not otherwise be able to eat them." Said Ostrom.