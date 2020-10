MILLVILLE, Pa. — Two breweries in central Pennsylvania are partnering to help kids who attend Camp Victory in Millville. Turkey Hill Brewing Company from Bloomsburg and Old Forge Brewing Company from Danville started brewing a new ale on Thursday.

The german altbier will be on tap at both breweries when it's done in about 45 days.



Proceeds from the sale of the new beer will go to Camp Victory, a place for kids with special needs and illnesses.