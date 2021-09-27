New attractions at The Bloomsburg Fair

There are 89 new vendors this year which is more than double what there normally is.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — While walking around the Bloomsburg Fair, it's easy to spot the longtime vendors.

But there are a lot of new foods and attractions at this year's fair.

There are 89 new vendors to be exact which is more than double what there normally is.

The fair says COVID kept many of the usual vendors away.

Wild World of Animals is one of the new attractions.

"It's a very educational and entertaining experience," said Grant Kemmerer.

Grant Kemmerer is in charge of the show, which runs three times a day.

"It's a very fast-paced show with all different types of animals. You're going to see reptiles, birds, mammals. If I'm showing you an animal and you're like ehhh, give it two minutes and you'll be looking at something new," said Kemmerer.

If wild animals aren't your thing, "Texax Tommy's Showtime" also runs three times a day.

The western-themed show is a hit with the kids.

"We do a lot of fun stuff. We do lassoing, we do whips, we have a special guest, four-legged in the show," said Luella Lynne, Texas Tommy's Showtime.

Another fun and free activity for kids of all ages is "First Bite Fishing".

"We let the little kids go fishing. It's educational, it's informational and it's fun," said Captain Tom, First Bite Fishing.