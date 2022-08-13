Multiple people injured after crash in Berwick

The crash at Intoxicology Department in Berwick happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

BERWICK, Pa. — A crash in Berwick Saturday evening has injured multiple people.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

Officials say multiple people are injured, and police are on scene along with EMS.

People from the community were gathered at Intoxicology Department for a day-long event benefitting the families of the Nescopeck fire victims.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims in Berwick.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.