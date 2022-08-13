x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Columbia County

Multiple people injured after crash in Berwick

The crash at Intoxicology Department in Berwick happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Credit: WNEP

BERWICK, Pa. — A crash in Berwick Saturday evening has injured multiple people.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

Officials say multiple people are injured, and police are on scene along with EMS.

People from the community were gathered at Intoxicology Department for a day-long event benefitting the families of the Nescopeck fire victims. 

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims in Berwick.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Benefit in Berwick honors victims of Nescopeck fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out