Movie theaters reopening post-shutdown

On Jan. 8, movie theaters around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania opened up following the recent COVID-19 shutdown.

It's a Friday night and the AMC Classic Movie Theater on Route 11 near Bloomsburg is once again welcoming moviegoers back with open arms and big screens.

The company announced it opened seven theaters on Jan. 4 in Pennsylvania when Governor Wolf's three-week shutdown was lifted.

An additional 18 theaters opened on Jan. 8 including this AMC Theater here in Columbia County, making a total of 25 AMC Theaters to go back in business.

Ansley Burnett and her 4-year-old daughter Audrey from Bloomsburg came to see The Croods sequel, The Croods: A New Age.

"We have been inside all week and, you know, before that as well, over the holidays, so it's good to be able to take her to see something she's interesting and just get out of the house for a while," said Ansley Burnett.

James Flanagan came out from his home in Ashland for this opening night of the theater because he is a self-professed movie lover.

"I heard, well, I figured they were going to open and I usually come every week and I'm the only one in my family that's a movie buff. I just can't stay away from the movies," said James Flanagan.

AMC says each movie theater can have no more than 20 people, who must wear masks and social distance.

The theater is only open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.