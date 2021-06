The store hopes to host another event next month.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — It was the "mother of all yard sales" on Sunday in Columbia County.

That's what Red Mill Bargain Barn named their huge display in Bloomsburg.

Employees brought all types of products to a red barn and sold them at yard sale prices.

The hottest item was shoes for just $7 a pair.

Sunday was the last day for this massive yard sale, but the manager says another sale will be held sometime next month.