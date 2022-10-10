More charges filed against driver accused of driving through Berwick fundraiser

Investigators said Adrian Sura Reyes drove through a crowd of people at an event in Berwick in August.

BERWICK, Pa. — A man accused of driving his car into a crowd of people in Columbia County is now facing attempted homicide charges.

In August, Adrian Sura Reyes was charged with two counts of criminal homicide after allegedly driving into a crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick and then killing his mother.

The fundraiser was to help victims of a deadly fire in Nescopeck.

On Monday, investigators announced Reyes now faces an additional 19 counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts of aggravated assault.

He remains locked up in Columbia County.