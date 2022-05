Bloomsburg High School cheerleader Corinna Slusser disappeared in 2017. She went to New York City where she became a victim of sex trafficking.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Bloomsburg High School cheerleader Corinna Slusser disappeared in 2017.

Slusser went to New York City where she became a victim of human sex trafficking.

The question is - is she dead or is she being held in a sex trafficking ring?

Her story is featured in the latest episode of “Missing” - a true-crime series by our sister station WABC in New York.