Miracle-Ear help for hearing-impaired family

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — A hearing-impaired mother and son from Orangeville can now hear much more clearly thanks to new hearing aids.

It was a big day for Tiffany Mausteller and her son Corey Straub. The mother and son from Orangeville were both fitted with their very own hearing aids at Miracle-Ear in Bloomsburg.

For Corey, hearing aids are nothing new. His hearing has been impaired for pretty much his entire life. Corey's recent hearing aid was destroyed by his dog. Next year, Corey will be attending college, so a new hearing aid was a necessity.

"Now, with the hearing aids, I can sit basically wherever I want and hopefully still hear the professor," Corey said.

The family was not sure how they would be able to afford a new hearing aid.

"Hearing aids can range anywhere between $4,000 to $10,000, and it is out of the range and reach for a lot of people," said Lisa Hillegass of Miracle-Ear.

"We don't have the money for that, and there's so many medical insurances that don't have a hearing aid supplement," Tiffany Mausteller said.

Recently, Tiffany started to lose hearing in both of her ears, so when the family applied for a new hearing aid for Corey, she also asked about getting one. Miracle-Ear was happy to help out.

"I can't say thank you enough to everybody at Miracle-Ear and the Miracle-Ear foundation," Tiffany said.

"It is a great feeling," Hillegass said. "It just brings joy to see somebody's face light up when they are able to hear."