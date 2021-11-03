Millville Area School District closed on Thursday

"Good Evening. Out of abundance of caution, the Millville Area School District will be closed tomorrow: November 4, 2021 for ALL faculty, staff, and students to address a safety concern. This evening, the district received information regarding a threat. While the Millville Area School District does not want to interrupt instruction and the operation of schools, the district must ensure that any and all safety concerns have been satisfactorily addressed in order to maintain the highest degree of safety for our valued faculty, staff, and students.