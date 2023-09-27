Wednesday is Military Appreciation Day at the Bloomsburg Fair, and for the first time, the fair is featuring a veteran's expo.

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A Black Hawk helicopter flew high above the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds for Military Appreciation Day at Pennsylvania's largest fair.

For the past 25 years, the fair has welcomed veterans for free on Military Appreciation Day as a way to thank them for their service.

"It's really appreciated, especially when people say thank you. It's about time. We did what we had to," said Bill Phillips from Millville.

This year, the event is even bigger. The Bloomsburg Fair teamed up with a state leader for a veterans expo.

"We have veterans that are in their 30s; we have veterans that are in their 90s plus. We want to make sure that resources for them spanning age, spanning demographics, spanning geography," said State Rep. Robert Leadbeter, (R ) 109th District. "Centralized in this area, easy to access, and what better way to enjoy the fair and get some information."

More than two dozen vendors are catering to vets and their families.

"You don't get that very much other than going to your local VA center or the local representative in the county that you live in," said Ron McNeal from Towanda.

There was a veteran's ceremony on the WNEP free stage, along with performances throughout the day.

"We have live demonstrations at the grandstand with the National Guard. Those live demonstrations are always exciting. It's a great way for kids to see the commitment to service really come alive. It's a great way for veterans to be reminded of the commitment we have to them," Rep. Leadbeter said.

Veterans say they appreciate this.

"I love that they're doing this for the veterans. We come down every year for the free for veterans to get in since I got out of the service, and I enjoy the fair," McNeal said.

The expo is something organizers say they plan to continue year after year.

The Bloomsburg Fair is the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, dating back to 1855. Fair Week officially begins the third Saturday after Labor Day.

The Bloomsburg Fair is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday, September 30.

Admission is $8; kids 12 and under get in free. Parking is $5.

