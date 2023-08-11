Mifflinville celebrates annual peach festival

If you like peaches, you might want to make a "pit" stop in Mifflinville this weekend.

MIFFLINVILLE, Pa. — The Mifflinville Carnival Grounds are bustling with activity as organizers of the Mifflinville Peach Festival are setting up for this weekend's event.

"Everything is peach. What we can get with peach, we will have peach," Melissa Waltman said.

The event started in 2021 to raise money for the carnival grounds and bring people together.

"The community really seems to like us, and they keep coming back. We get more and more vendors. We're at 60," Waltman said.

"Last year, it doubled in size, and hopefully, we'll be at the same numbers this year. It's a fantastic place with great food," Joe O'Hara said.

OHF Orchards outside Bloomsburg provide a lot of the peaches for the festival. Crews were still picking, making sure there are enough for everyone.

"300 crates at least, that's 6-7,000 pounds," O'Hara said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by OHF Orchards in May after a spring freeze destroyed some of their crops.

"These are a little higher in elevation and the higher we went on the trees, the better we did," O'Hara said.

OHF has six orchards with peaches. Owner Joe O'Hara says two of those orchards were lost in the May freeze. But luckily, there are still plenty of peaches.

"I'd say we picked about 65 percent of what we had and that's great. Anytime you have something you're happy," O'Hara said.

The peach festival runs Friday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Mifflinville Carnival Grounds.