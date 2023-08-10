Meeting a World Champion in Columbia County

Folks had the chance to meet World Champion wrestler Zain Retherford Sunday at Retherford's Farm Market in Benton Township.

BENTON, Pa. — 2023 World Champion Zain Retherford was at his family's farm, Retherford's Farm Market, in Benton Township.

There was memorabilia displayed from Zain's championship and gear for sale, along with a meet and greet.

Retherford says he's happy to be home, especially during the change of season.

"I love coming home. You know, it's just that it's home, and I'm so excited to be here; fall is my favorite time of year. So love seeing pumpkins and being around that kind of energy. It's a good time," said Zain Retherford, 2023 World Champion Wrestler.

Retherford's Farm Market is open seven days a week through October in Columbia County.