'Star Wars' comes to life in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you've ever dreamed of being Star Wars Jedi, the Children's Museum of Bloomsburg was the place to be Saturday.

The spot in Columbia County held its annual May The Force Be With You event after the original date was canceled earlier this year.

There were performances, lightsaber making, and a Jedi obstacle course.

Volunteers and attendees even dressed the part of their favorite Star Wars characters.

Elliot Patrocino, 3, came dressed as Chewbacca and took home a prize for best costume.

"It's rewarding, they don't see us as people they see us as the actual characters so when their eyes light up it's like we just made someone's day," said Erika Shore, Rebel Legion Star Wars volunteer.